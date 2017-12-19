MeToo: 2 Women Accusing Russell Simmons Of Rape Speak Out On Megyn Kelly TODAY [Video]

Image via Earl Gibson III/Getty

Russell Simmons’ Sexual Assault Accusers Interview With Megyn Kelly

Many inside the music industry have questioned Russell Simmons‘ “dating habits” for years now, but after the NYTimes published their accusatory piece about the heat has been turned WAY up.

Today, Natashia Williams-Blach and musician Sherri Hines (not part of the NYTimes article) sat down with Megyn Kelly to talk in-depth about Simmons and their alleged sexual assaults.

The law might be guilty until proven innocent, but that has nothing to do with the court of public opinion. Far as the streets are concerned, buddy is guilty as hell.