Rancid Reporter Who Laughed At Diddy’s Interest In The Carolina Panthers Apologizes—But What Does Diddy Think?

Henry Wofford Issues An Apology

It be ya own people. A ridiculously rancid reporter who thought it’d be better to make his non-black colleague laugh than support a fellow black man has issued an apology.

Yesterday after news broke that Diddy’s interested in owning the Carolina Panthers, Bay Area sports reporter Henry Wofford called in to KRON4’s “The World According to Darya” and dismissed Diddy as someone who drinks 40s and smokes blunts.

“The guy looks high right there in this video,” said Wofford. “He looks like he smoked a blunt and drank a 40. Come on, I’m not taking him seriously.” “Diddy’s drinking and smoking right now,” Wofford said. “The man was in another world,” he added.

Diddy is almost worth 820 million dollars his companies over 2 billion but white people still talk about him like he’s a hoodrat, not a multimillionaire business man who continues to top each year with the most money made by any other entertainer. Shows how white people view us. pic.twitter.com/JSw0NHAFUU — Tommy Rosiers (@tommyrosiers) December 18, 2017

Woford has issued an apology and released a statement via KRNO4.

“Although it was said in an attempt to be funny, I realize insinuating a person may be drunk or on drugs is nothing to joke about,” said Woford. “For that, I sincerely apologize to Mr. Combs, his fans and everyone who was offended. Dozens of Diddy’s twitter followers have accused me of playing on racial stereotypes. That was not my goal. But I understand my comments had that impact and for that, I sincerely apologize.” “Sean Combs has a long history of success in the music industry and he has done a wonderful job investing millions of dollars in multiple businesses,” Wofford says. .@HWoffordKRON4 offers public apology https://t.co/BYfxzEVFMJ — KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 19, 2017 “He has a great reputation for making large donations to help the community. He’s a man who has worked from the bottom to the top and for that, I respect his accomplishments. My comment was never intended to downplay what Diddy Combs has accomplished as an entrepreneur nor was it intended to question what he’s capable of accomplishing in the future. Sean Diddy Combs has the work ethic, wisdom, dedication, and contacts to be a successful NFL owner.”

Despite his apology, the contrite COONespondent is getting rightfully dragged, so much so that he’s deleted his Twitter page.

Yeah I saw that ! Henry Wofford or whatever…. crazy how we got brothers out here talking like a white supremacist trapped in a black persons body… — Revolutionary Woke 👁✨ (@EchoesFromAbove) December 19, 2017

Between cowards with guns and badges and ppl like Henry Wofford Black Americans, will stay in limbo trying to figure out who we can trust if anyone. I KNEW that i recognized you from somewhere.. @Diddy pic.twitter.com/YuGXoy11H4 — Krisdotperryoffical (@chrisperry6501) December 19, 2017

Your apology is NOT accepted and we highly recommend that you go back to your cabin where you’re safe from slander, Tom.

