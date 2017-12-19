Rancid Reporter Who Laughed At Diddy’s Interest In The Carolina Panthers Apologizes—But What Does Diddy Think?
Henry Wofford Issues An Apology
It be ya own people. A ridiculously rancid reporter who thought it’d be better to make his non-black colleague laugh than support a fellow black man has issued an apology.
Yesterday after news broke that Diddy’s interested in owning the Carolina Panthers, Bay Area sports reporter Henry Wofford called in to KRON4’s “The World According to Darya” and dismissed Diddy as someone who drinks 40s and smokes blunts.
“The guy looks high right there in this video,” said Wofford. “He looks like he smoked a blunt and drank a 40. Come on, I’m not taking him seriously.” “Diddy’s drinking and smoking right now,” Wofford said. “The man was in another world,” he added.
Woford has issued an apology and released a statement via KRNO4.
“Although it was said in an attempt to be funny, I realize insinuating a person may be drunk or on drugs is nothing to joke about,” said Woford. “For that, I sincerely apologize to Mr. Combs, his fans and everyone who was offended. Dozens of Diddy’s twitter followers have accused me of playing on racial stereotypes. That was not my goal. But I understand my comments had that impact and for that, I sincerely apologize.”
“Sean Combs has a long history of success in the music industry and he has done a wonderful job investing millions of dollars in multiple businesses,” Wofford says.
“He has a great reputation for making large donations to help the community. He’s a man who has worked from the bottom to the top and for that, I respect his accomplishments. My comment was never intended to downplay what Diddy Combs has accomplished as an entrepreneur nor was it intended to question what he’s capable of accomplishing in the future. Sean Diddy Combs has the work ethic, wisdom, dedication, and contacts to be a successful NFL owner.”
Despite his apology, the contrite COONespondent is getting rightfully dragged, so much so that he’s deleted his Twitter page.
Your apology is NOT accepted and we highly recommend that you go back to your cabin where you’re safe from slander, Tom.
See what Diddy thinks about the Carolina Panthers criticism on the flip.
Ever the positive one, Diddy’s shaking off any and all slander and speaking on dreams.
“A lot of times people see your dream as crazy,” said Diddy. “I don’t really deal with reality when I’m trying to work toward the FUTURE!!”
He’s also continuing to spread the message of #BlackExcellence.
People are calling for Wofford’s firing.