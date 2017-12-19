Tight Genes: More Thicky Thicc Momma-Daughter Combos Beside Bernice Burgos And Ashley
- By Bossip Staff
Thicc Mommy-Daughter Combos
The internet has been going crazy all day over news that near-40 Bernice Burgos is about to be grandmother. Many people didn’t realize that she was that old and that her daughter was also thickalicious too. Which means they’re a thick combo. But don’t think we’ll just leave you with one. Here are some other super thick momma and daughter duos that will have you clutching your Bibles.
Nicole and Bria Murphy – No wonder Shannon Sharpe is having fits. It’s in the genes.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross
Evelyn Lozada and Shaniece
Bernice Burgos and Ashley Burgos
Lira Galore and Her Thick Momma
Donna Summer and Brooklyn Sudano