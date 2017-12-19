Tight Genes: More Thicky Thicc Momma-Daughter Combos Beside Bernice Burgos And Ashley

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Thicc Mommy-Daughter Combos

The internet has been going crazy all day over news that near-40 Bernice Burgos is about to be grandmother. Many people didn’t realize that she was that old and that her daughter was also thickalicious too. Which means they’re a thick combo. But don’t think we’ll just leave you with one. Here are some other super thick momma and daughter duos that will have you clutching your Bibles.

Tina Lawson and Beyonce – Can’t forget the cold grit thick Tina and Bey

Nicole and Bria Murphy – No wonder Shannon Sharpe is having fits. It’s in the genes.

SEQUINS ~ tbt @amas photo by @catielaffoon

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross

    Continue Slideshow

    💋 #FeelingGoodFriday BodySuit by @cajubrasil

    A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on

    Evelyn Lozada and Shaniece

    What do you guys think .. am I Hershey or Caramel ? 🤔🇧🇸

    A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

    Bernice Burgos and Ashley Burgos

    Throwback, one of my favs 💗

    A post shared by ✨21 (@iam_amarie) on

    Cake by the pound 🍎

    A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

    Lira Galore and Her Thick Momma

    💎

    A post shared by Michele (Ms.WineFineForever)💋✨ (@momma_galore) on

    💥💥@sharpmagazine #momalwaystoldmetoshowoftheselegs

    A post shared by Brooklyn Sudano (@brooklynsudano) on

    Donna Summer and Brooklyn Sudano

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus