Newly Uncovered Restraining Order Shows That Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Choked Her

Court Document Confirms Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband’s Abuse

Despite a recent public denial, it looks there’s some truth to the Tiffany Haddish abuse rumors. As previously reported the comedienne’s ex-husband William Stewart called in to V-103’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith to flat out deny abusing Tiffany despite what she wrote in her book.

In “The Last Black Unicorn” Haddish alleges that her husband physically abused her, at one point dragging her away from fellow comedians and another time abusing her into a miscarriage.

RadarOnline reports that they’ve uncovered a restraining order that details the abuse. In it, Tiffany writes that Stewart attacked her in July 2010 in Montreal, where she was performing with fellow comedians.

“We were in Montreal, Canada, when he choked me in the stairway of the hotel,” Haddish alleged in the filing. “I ran away from him. I ran because he was trying to make me stay in the room. But I wanted to stay in the lobby and talk to my fellow comedians.” When she was asked if any weapons were used in this incident, Haddish referred to Stewart’s “very strong hands.” She described bruises on her neck from the altercation.

In another incident, Haddish alleged that Stewart “choked” her, and she tried to punch him to “make him stop.” In another shocking part of the

order, Tiffany adds that he gave her a black eye and bruised several of her body parts.

“He ran after me and took me down to the ground,” she claimed. ” I got free and then he got me again. I could not get out or yell for help because he was sitting on me.” In June 2011, Haddish described another domestic violence dispute where she endured a “black eye, bruised neck, elbow, and back.” “He body slammed me and choked me — threw me up against a wall,” Haddish claimed. Cops were called during the incident.

This all comes after Stewart proclaimed that he “never beat or hit a woman in his life” and after Tiffany herself admitted that certain parts of her book are a bit off.

“I ain’t gon’ lie. Some stuff in the book is a little bit—I was like, ‘What?’” said Haddish. “I don’t know if when they edit, maybe they tweak things a little. So, then, in the audiobook, I’m like, ‘No, this is what it is.’”

