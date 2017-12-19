Homicidal Charlottesville Driver Indicted On 10 Felonies Including First Degree Murder

Image via Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail/Matthew Hatcher/Getty

Heather Heyer’s Charlottesville Killer Indicted On 10 Felonies

The piece of s#!t who struck and killed Heather Heyer with his car during the Charlottesville race riots earlier this year is set to face justice.

According to NYDailyNews, James Alex Fields has been charged with 10 felony counts including first degree murder.

Initially Fields was only charged with second degree murder but that charge was upgraded to first degree last week.

We don’t imagine that Fields has much remorse for his actions and thus we hope that he suffers the most painful and mentally destructive prison sentence possible.