Tyga Taught Him: Scott Disick’s Pediatric Queen Sofia Richie Is Allegedly Paying His Bills

Scott Disick Milking Sofia Richie For Her Money?

Lionel Richie’s teenage daughter and father of three Scott Disick have been hooking up for months now, and if their age gap wasn’t brow raising, reports that Richie is footing Disick’s bills might be.

Radar is calling Scott “broke as a joke” these days, and alleging that he’s barely paid for anything since he’s started dating his 19-year-old Queen. According to their source, who claims to be close to the couple, Scott is a schmuck.

“Scott has barely paid for anything since they started dating. It’s pretty sick.Whenever they’re out to dinner she’ll whip out her Amex when the check comes, and Scott doesn’t have a problem with that”.

She’s even paying for Scott’s utility and lifestyle bills (whatever that means), according to their same source.

Do You think Scott is this much of an audacious lazy a$$hole, using Sofia for her dollars?