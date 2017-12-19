The Purge: Weirdo ‘Silicon Valley’ Actor T.J. Miller Accused Of Beating And Sexually Assaulting College Girlfriend

Image via Fortunata/Splash

‘Silicon Valley’ Actor T.J. Miller Accused Of Violence And Sex Assault

Actor T.J. Miller is the latest high-profile name to get swept up in the current climate we call The Purge.

Miller is an actor on the hit HBO show Silicon Valley and is being accused of not only sexual assault, but domestic violence as well.

According to an article in TheDailyBeast a college girlfriend of T.J.’s alleges that he choked her, penetrated her with foreign objects and punched her bloody during sex.

The piece is detailed and extensive, but here’s a portion of the alleged victim, “Sarah”, had to say:

However, Sarah said she has a distinct memory that as they were “fooling around” at her place, Miller began “shaking me violently” and punched her in the mouth during sex. Sarah said that she woke up the following morning with a fractured tooth and a bloodied lip. When she asked Miller about it that morning, he claimed, according to Sarah, that she had simply fallen down drunkenly the past evening.

Disturbingly, there’s more:

“We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe,” she recalled. “I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties. But, as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, like, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked. “I was fully paralyzed,” Sarah continued.

Sarah also says T.J. used a beer bottle to penetrate her vaginally and sodomized her without her consent.

T.J. (and his wife for some unbeknownst reason) has refuted these claims saying:

Sarah “began again to circulate rumors online once [my and Kate’s] relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again,” the Millers wrote. “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

Pretty elaborate story with a lot of corroborating witnesses to be a full-on lie, right?