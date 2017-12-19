Hot Mama: Alexis Skyy Names Her Unborn Seed And Shows Off More Gut Full Of Glam

- By Bossip Staff
Alexis Skyy Reveals Baby Name

Fetty Wap’s baby girl with Alexis Skyy is still cooking in her mommy’s tummy but she already has a first name. Alexis revealed the name of her unborn to IG followers. Want to take any guess before you scroll down to find out. Hit: the name doesn’t sound to too far from the “Alexis” range.

Anyway I’m stopping bags like the TSA Hair by @lyndonlynx

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

 

Awww thank you 💗

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

Alaiya! How cute. Meanwhile, mama Alexis is still slaying her pregnancy. Hit the flip to see her glammed up bump.

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

My favorite time of the year ❤️

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

Alaiya 🖤

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

Just the beginning of my journey

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

    Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. …

    A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

    A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

    Best of me 💗

    A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

