Hot Mama: Alexis Skyy Names Her Unborn Seed And Shows Off More Gut Full Of Glam

Alexis Skyy Reveals Baby Name

Fetty Wap’s baby girl with Alexis Skyy is still cooking in her mommy’s tummy but she already has a first name. Alexis revealed the name of her unborn to IG followers. Want to take any guess before you scroll down to find out. Hit: the name doesn’t sound to too far from the “Alexis” range.

Scroll down to see:

Awww thank you 💗 A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on Dec 18, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Alaiya! How cute. Meanwhile, mama Alexis is still slaying her pregnancy. Hit the flip to see her glammed up bump.