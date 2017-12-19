Hot Mama: Alexis Skyy Names Her Unborn Seed And Shows Off More Gut Full Of Glam
Alexis Skyy Reveals Baby Name
Fetty Wap’s baby girl with Alexis Skyy is still cooking in her mommy’s tummy but she already has a first name. Alexis revealed the name of her unborn to IG followers. Want to take any guess before you scroll down to find out. Hit: the name doesn’t sound to too far from the “Alexis” range.
Scroll down to see:
Alaiya! How cute. Meanwhile, mama Alexis is still slaying her pregnancy. Hit the flip to see her glammed up bump.