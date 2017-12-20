Exclusive: AEG Reveals They Gave Offset Massive Loan And If He Defaults… They’ll Take EVERYTHING !!!

AEG Presents Reveals Offset’s Debt; Rapper Using Assets As Collateral

Offset is living large as he gets ready to celebrate his wedding to fellow trap rapper Cardi B, but there’s a possible financial crisis looming.

The “Bad & Boujee” artist is in the hole big time to live performance company, AEG Presents, BOSSIP has learned.

Offset apparently borrowed money from the entertainment company, and it recently filed docs to secure its’ stake in Offset’s stuff should their deal go down the drain.

AEG Presents LLC, which produces shows for some of the biggest names in entertainment, hit Offset with financial docs that say that because of his debt, it has a stake in the Atlanta native’s property, income from contracts, all of the money in his bank accounts as well as his trademarks and copyrights.

If Offset defaults on his loan with AEG, the company could swoop in and seize those assets, according to Cornell University’s Legal Information Institute.

It’s not clear how or why Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, obtained the loan from AEG, but it could have been an advance on future tour earnings.