Ain’t Over: Reginae Claps Back At Krusty Khia’s Mother-Daughter Diss—But Why’s Trina Jumping In?
Reginae Carter Responds To Khia’s “Queens Court” Diss
After Khia made that explosive video blasting her and her mother, Reginae Carter’s got something to say.
As previously reported Khia and TS Madison, the hosts of the “Queens Court” podcast are feuding with Reginae and Toya after originally attacking Toya for keeping Memphitz’ last name and for not revealing her new baby daddy.
Most recently they went in on Reginae for being Toya’s “husband” and “meal ticket” after alleging that Toya was a Cash Money pass-around.
Reginae clearly caught wind of krusty Khia’s words and she went OFF on her InstaStory.
“You talkin s*** but ain’t had a hit since 2002,” said Reginae. “You sound dumb ASF! Ever since 2002 stank p***y a** MF.”
All the while Reginae was blasting Khia, family friend Trina also sent some not so subtle shade the “My Neck, My Back” rapper’s way.
It’s no secret that Trina and Khia have beef and Khia previously said that “sourp***” Trina stole her music. While dissing Reginae in her latest rant, Khia alleged that Trina slept with Lil Wayne AND Toya.
“That’s how far me and your daddy [Lil Wayne] go back,” said Khia. “When ya step mama Sourp** was fucking Baby. No she’s not the baddest because she f***d your mama AND your daddy. That don’t make her the baddest, baby. Now since your mama didn’t tell you that she was swinging with your daddy and your step daddy Baby, don’t bring that up anymore,” she added.
Trina’s not bothered by Khia’s words however and she simply said this;
What do YOU think about Khia’s rant???