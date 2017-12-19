Proud Papa Preciousness: Future And All Five Of His Adorable Kids Kick It At Charity Event [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 17: Rapper Future and His Sons, Prince Wilburn and future Zahir Wilburn at the 5th annual FreeWishes Winter Wishland at Bessie Branham Park on December 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Future And All Of His Children Give Back At Annual Charity Event

Rapper Future gave back to his Atlanta community for the fifth year in a row through his FreeWishes foundation and all of his adorable seeds were there to help their daddy. The Winter Wishland provided kids in Atlanta with a fun outlet to meet new people, win giveaways and enjoy good food.  Future mingled with folks around the event, posing with baby Future Zahir and his son Prince above.

Future says to a crowd at the event, it’s a blessing, honor and a privilege to give back to his hometown of Kirkwood.

More of Future’s adorable kids attended the event, including his daughter and two older sons.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 17: Rapper Future attends the 5th Annual Winter Wishland Extravaganza at Bessie Branham Park on December 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Adorable!

