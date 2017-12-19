Proud Papa Preciousness: Future And All Five Of His Adorable Kids Kick It At Charity Event [Photos]
Rapper Future gave back to his Atlanta community for the fifth year in a row through his FreeWishes foundation and all of his adorable seeds were there to help their daddy. The Winter Wishland provided kids in Atlanta with a fun outlet to meet new people, win giveaways and enjoy good food. Future mingled with folks around the event, posing with baby Future Zahir and his son Prince above.
Future says to a crowd at the event, it’s a blessing, honor and a privilege to give back to his hometown of Kirkwood.
Another amazing #WinterWishland event put on for the kids by @Future and @FreeWishesFoundation! @future greets the crowd onstage at his beloved Kirkwood neighborhood recreation center for the 5th Annual Winter Wishland ✨! #FreeWishesFoundation #WinterWishland #FutureHendrix
More of Future’s adorable kids attended the event, including his daughter and two older sons.
Adorable!