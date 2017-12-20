The Most Savage, Thirsty Reactions To Keri Hilson’s Fine A$$ Being Single…Again
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16
❯
❮
Thirsty Keri Hilson Reactions
Keri Hilson is single, y’all. She broke up with another athlete and she’s out on the free market. Not only that, she’s out here looking for a regular degular man, too. So you know what that means! The mentions and DMs are open for business! And Twitter did not hesitate.
The savages were out just in time for Christmas and instant hilarity ensued. Take a look…