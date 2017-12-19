Yeen Stealin’ My Christmas, Bih! Adorable 5-Year-Old Called The Cops On The Grinch [Audio]

Image via Getty

5-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Calls 911 On The Grinch

We’ve finally reached the time of year that children look forward too from the minute they unwrapped their last gift last Christmas.

Santa Claus is headed to town and 5-year-old TyLon Pittman ain’t about to let some furry green mickiefickie take what he’s rightfully earned for being “nice”.

Peep the audio TMZ obtained of TyLon droppin’ dime to the fuzz about the kush green yuletide thief.

This kid was ready to bring SMOKE to the Grinch, ju’heard??

