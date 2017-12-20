‘Sweetie Pie’s” Tim Norman Claims His Ex, Basketball Wives'” Jennifer Williams Slashed His Tires And Tried To Run Him Over

Tim Norman Files Restraining Order Against Jennifer Williams

Jennifer Williams’ latest boo says she’s so dangerous he needs some help from the cops.

Williams was apparently in a romance with “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” star James “Tim” Norman for the better part of 2017. According to Norman, things were volatile during their relationship, and only worsened once he pulled the plug on their union.

According to TMZ, Tim claims that last summer, we’re assuming mid-argument, Jennifer jumped into his vehicle and drove full speed ahead at him in an attempt to run him down with his own car. He claims he had to dive out of harm’s way, or face certain death with Jenn behind the wheel.

We’re not sure what month in which that alleged incident occurred, but Tim says they broke up in September, and he has already moved on with a new woman. But since then, he claims she has broken into his home, left him multiple threatening text messages, and in the most recent incident, damaged his car.

He claims he was driving around LA on Sunday, and noticed Jennifer following him on the road. He drove home and went inside. He says when he came out again about an hour later, he noticed that two of his tires had been slashed, and he is sure that Jennifer is the culprit.

He’s been granted a restraining order that prevents Jennifer from coming within 100 yeards of him.

SMH! You think Jennifer is really out here going nuts like this over her ex?

Getty Images