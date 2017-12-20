At The Tender Age Of 42…Eva Longoria Is Expecting Baby #1 With Hubby Jose Baston
- By Bossip Staff
Eva Longoria Expecting Baby #1
Eva Longoria is carrying a lil bundle for her media mogul husband of one year, Jose Baston.
The actress wed Baston outside Mexico City last year, and despite having already had two previous marriages — one to Tyler Christopher and one to NBA star Tony Parker — Eva has never gone down the path of motherhood. Until now.
TMZ reports that the couple is expecting a baby boy. This is 49-year-old Baston’s 5th child.
Congrats to the happy duo!
