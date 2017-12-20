Tavis Smiley Defends His Choice To Smash Subordinates In The Workplace – “Where Else Are You Supposed To Meet People?” [Video]

Tavis Smiley is still defending his decision to have multiple “relationships” with women who worked for him on his now-suspended PBS talk show…despite the fact that it appears to have built a climate where those who refused his advances could expect to be treated more harshly, given work below their abilities, and/or eventually fired.

When asked about his multiple sexual relationships with subordinates, Tavis said:

In my employee handbook we do not encourage interoffice relationships, but we don’t forbid it either because I don’t know how things are going to turn out in your life and you start hanging out with our company. I don’t know who you’re going to meet. And let’s face it, nobody’s working 40-hour weeks anymore. We are working 40-, 50-, 70-, 80-hour weeks. Where else are you going to meet people in this business?

Interesting…what do you think of Tavis defending his perceived creepiness?

