Forever Struggle: Joe Budden’s Departure Has People Remembering That They Hate DJ Akademiks

- By Bossip Staff
Everyone Hates Akademiks

Apparently Joe Budden is gone from Complex’s Everyday Struggle, the show he stars in and built from the ground up. And now his main co-host, DJ Akademiks is left. That wouldn’t be so bad if, you know, anyone like Akademiks. Spoiler: nobody likes Akademiks. Even the guests hate him. So now we just have a gang of memes and slander for one of the most hated men in the game.

Here’s hoping they can work something out so we’re not stuck going in on DJ Jerryface for the rest of our lives.

