Zayuuuuum Zendaya! Actress Stunts In Butterfly Dress For Sydney Premiere Of “The Greatest Showman”

Zendaya Wore Unusual Butterfly Dress For “Greatest Showman” Premiere

Zendaya is always one to take a fashion risk, so we probably shouldn’t be surprised that she practically transformed into a monarch butterfly for the Sydney, Australia premiere of her new film “The Greatest Showman”.

Here’s a different angle. So we gotta ask… Are you feelin’ this get up?

Check out more photos of Zendaya and her co-stars Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman below: