Zayuuuuum Zendaya! Actress Stunts In Butterfly Dress For Sydney Premiere Of “The Greatest Showman”

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, and Zac Efron Meet Fans and Walk Red Carpet for Premiere of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN in Sydney. Red Carpet held at Star City, Sydney.

Brandon Voight / Splash News

Zendaya Wore Unusual Butterfly Dress For “Greatest Showman” Premiere

Zendaya is always one to take a fashion risk, so we probably shouldn’t be surprised that she practically transformed into a monarch butterfly for the Sydney, Australia premiere of her new film “The Greatest Showman”.

Zendaya The Greatest Showman Sydney premiere and meet & greet

Brandon Voight / Splash News

Here’s a different angle. So we gotta ask… Are you feelin’ this get up?

Check out more photos of Zendaya and her co-stars Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman below:

Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus