F The Police: Egregious Pigs Shatter Black Man’s Fibula Over Tinted Windows

Police Caught Breaking Black Man’s Leg During Arrest

Footage of an punka$$ police officer breaking a black man’s leg by beating him with a baton during an arrest over “multiple traffic violations”, including having tinted windows, has been released by officials in California. Christopher Ballew suffered a broken fibula and a bleeding head wound while being detained in Los Angeles County after driving his White Mercedes. One officers tells the victim to “stop acting like a dummy” when he appears to move during the incident.

Take a look at the viode of the arrest and tell us if you think this force was necessary over a traffic violation:

This young man looks like he was scared to DEATH. The 21-year-old now plans to take legal action against the city, according to Pasadena News Now.

“We will be pursuing a claim for money damages, Burton said. “The reason is not just to get justice for him and compensation for what are some significant injuries that he has sustained but also to find out and document and expose what happened here.”

Ballew, who suffered a broken fibula, injuries to his legs which required sutures, and a bloodied forehead.