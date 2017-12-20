WHO’S CHOPPING ONIONS DAMMIT?! Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas’ Emotional Reconciliation Will Make You Cry [Video]

Image via Getty

Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Finally Reconcile

Last night, NBA TV premiered a “Players Only” special featuring Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas. The two legendary ballers have a storied history together and years of bitter personal separation.

After getting a chance to sit and talk, their reconciliation will have you ready to call that BFF you used to have to squash the bulls#!t. Trust. Press play.

Bet you’re trying to figure out where all these onions came from too, huh?