Holiday Preciousness: Blac Chyna’s Seeds Dream Kardashian & King Cairo Take Adorable Sibling X-Mas Flicks

Blac Chyna Shares Kids’ Holiday Flicks

How sweet! Blac Chyna shared a few photos of her precious babies all decked out in holiday get ups. Dreamy-poo and lil King Cairo posed in a photo shoot for Christmas. We wonder is she sent any of these photo to their Kardashian aunties? Recently Dream posed in family flicks with her father’s side of the family, for their piecemeal holiday flicks.

Look at how adorbale these two are:

Hit the flip for more of Chyna’s adorables.