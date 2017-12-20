HAAAN: Is French Montana Smashing Evelyn Lozada’s Spicy Cougar Cakes To Smithereens?

French Montana And Evelyn Are Coupled-Up?

Who saw this coming?

It seems like Evelyn Lozada and rapper French Montana are at least “acquaintances”, after spending Ev’s birthday together. According to their posts on social media, Evelyn celebrated her 42nd Birthday with French. Ev posted up a photo featuring a cake that laid on a cutting board with some drizzle that spelled out her name.

This very specific B-day cake was also seen on French’s snapchat, so presumably they spent the evening together.

Swipe to see French’s snapchat of Evelyn’s cake.

This is an interesting choice of company for Evelyn. Just a few years ago, after her very public abuse episode with Chad Johnson, French Montana released a song called “Ocho Cinco”, making light of their headbutting incident. We guess she forgave him?

Do YOU think Evelyn and French Montana are hitting the horizontal salsa together?

