Meryl Streep Says She Didn’t Know Weinstein Abused Women, Street Artists Puts “She Knew” Posters Up Around LA

People Are Angry That Anyone Is Blaming Meryl Streep For Harvey Weinstein’s Actions

Meryl Streep is the latest celeb to be targeted by a street artist, claiming she’s part of the problem in Hollywood. The posters, which popped up overnight in multiple locations around the city, feature a photo of the famous actress standing next to Harvey Weinstein. And of course, there’s a bar over Streep’s eyes that reads, “She Knew.”

This comes after Meryl’s verbal bought with Rose McGowan after she was accused of being hypocritical for staging a silent protest at the Golden Globes in response to the Weinstein after having stood silent this whole time. The “She Knew” on the poster is pretty obviously geared toward McGowan’s assertion which stated, “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem.”

Meryl Streep is seemingly being depicted as a Harvey Weinstein enabler by anonymous L.A. street artists https://t.co/YkKvnjDAUc pic.twitter.com/rtJVa1s6l0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 19, 2017

Though some are in agreement that Streep should have said something earlier, others are staying firm that she isn’t the one to blame here. Many have pointed out that since Meryl is a powerful woman in her own right and Weinstein really has no power over her, she would not have been a target in Harvey’s pervy schemes anyway and actually probably didn’t know what was happening. Nonetheless, people are tired of the blame of a man’s actions once again falling on a woman.

There's always a woman to blame. https://t.co/94q5WAKbmU — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) December 20, 2017

Hit the flip to see Tweets from fans defending Meryl Streep in her silence, because if she says she didn’t know about it, she probably didn’t.