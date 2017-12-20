Gender Matters: 12-Year Veteran Catt Sadler Quits E! After Learning Male Co-Host Makes Double Her Pay

Catt Sadler Reveals E! Has Been Paying Co-Host Jason Kennedy Far More Than Her For YEARS

Just when you thought three simultaneous pregnancies in the Kardashian family were the MOST drama we were gonna get from E! Entertainment, come to find out the network had a staff scandal brewing right under our noses. After twelve years on the air, Catt Sadler celebrated her last day on “E! News” and “Daily Pop” Tuesday and she says the reason why is the network was paying her male co-host Jason Kennedy far more than her…

“Catt’s contract with E! was up and she recently found out that compared to her coworkers she was being very underpaid,” a source told US Weekly. “She found out Jason Kennedy makes significantly more than her, even though she does more work for the network and she was outraged. The network was not interested in negotiating with her to get her up to his salary.” “She’s moving forward though and looking forward to the next chapter in her life,” the source adds. “She doesn’t blame Jason and Jason feels horrible about the discrepancy in salary. He loves Catt so much and was just as upset as she was to find out that she was being paid so much less. He thinks she will do amazing at whatever she does next and that E! made a big mistake.”

E! announced Sadler’s departure on Twitter

Cheers to 12 years! We’re going to miss you @IAmCattSadler. We wish you all the best. ❤️ #DailyPop pic.twitter.com/ToBJ1xKrDz — E! Entertainment (@e_entertainment) December 20, 2017

She confirmed it there as well and after several tweets expressing her sadness

It’s true. Today will be my last day on #DailyPop and @enews. I hope you’ll tune in so I can thank you for the memories. I love you guys SO much it hurts. — catt sadler (@IAmCattSadler) December 19, 2017

You've all got me crying like a baby. I'm reading every single message. I will respond to them all after I make it through this difficult day. I love you so much and your words are providing me so much comfort. xx

See you on @enews later this eve with my friend @JasonKennedy1 — catt sadler (@IAmCattSadler) December 19, 2017

and showing love to co-host Jason Kennedy

My gratitude runs so deep. My thank you to you the viewers on @enews tonight. I hope you’ll watch my farewell at 7 and 10:30p with @JasonKennedy1 xx — catt sadler (@IAmCattSadler) December 19, 2017

Catt came out of her bag confirming the real reason she’s split…

Why I left @e_entertainment… in my own words. https://t.co/mqN3w46MYk — catt sadler (@IAmCattSadler) December 20, 2017

In an open letter on her blog, Sadler detailed how she first came aboard E! in February of 2006, working on “The Daily 10” then “E News” before adding “Daily Pop” to her workload:

Hosting a live, two-hour daytime show while also hosting E News most nights. It was creatively challenging but genuinely one of the most fulfilling years of my professional career. Coincidentally, around this same time an executive from E brought something alarming to my attention — namely, that there was a massive disparity in pay between my similarly situated male co-host and myself. More recently, when E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years. Information is power. Or it should be. We are living in a new era. The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go. And well, I learned this first hand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly. Know your worth. I have two decades experience in broadcasting and started at the network the very same year as my close friend and colleague that I adore. I so lovingly refer to him as my “tv husband” and I mean it. But how can I operate with integrity and stay on at E if they’re not willing to pay me the same as him? Or at least come close? How can I accept an offer that shows they do not value my contributions and paralleled dedication all these years? How can I not echo the actions of my heroes and stand for what is right no matter what the cost? How can I remain silent when my rights under the law have been violated?

Catt closed her letter by explaining her need for full disclosure:

It was important for me to explain my departure. I did not want to disappear from your television screens and have you wonder why. Thank you for your precious time all these years. Thank you for the support. Thank you for the constant exchange of ideas on social media as well. This chapter is over and a new one begins. Big big love,

Catt

Meanwhile, E! sent this statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday:

“E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

SMH… How about this statement doesn’t add up with the rest of the story? Do you think Catt Sadler did the right thing by walking away? How about sharing the full details? Do you think what she did will inspire more women to demand fair pay?

