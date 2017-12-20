Pump It Up: Cyn Santana’s 5-Day Post-Baby Budden Baaaawdy Is Insane

In celebrity snapback news…

Cyn Santana Flaunts Post-Baby Body

Just five days after she welcomed her first child with Joe Budden, Cyn Santana’s already showing off her slimmy-trimmy baaaawdy. The new mommy posted a picture on IG captioned, “Lil momma trynna get her groove back” that featured her flat tummy and some skin-tight Fashion Nova jeans.

Okaaaaay Cyn. We see you!

Her followers are now praising her for snapping back so quickly.

“Damn bih did you not just have a baby? That snapback is real!” wrote one.

“Bounce back!! Yasss,” added another.

Cyn also recently admitted to still having pregnancy cravings and said she’s avoiding going on a diet.

This was Cyn before she gave birth to her baby boy.

Selfie Sunday 💋 Dress from: @fashionnova ✨✨✨

A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on

What do YOU think about Cyn Santana’s post-baby Budden baaaaaawdy???

