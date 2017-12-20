Call Mona: Tommie Confirms Whether Or Not She Brought A Gun On Set To Murk Karen King
Tommie Lee Responds To Rumors She Threatened Karen King With A Gun
It’s no secret that Tommie Lee isn’t afraid to go to jail. The #LHHATL star who confirmed that several of those THIRTY-TWO mugshots really are hers and a has a bail-bondsman on retainer is fielding rumors that she almost committed a criminal act on set.
According to SandraRose during a recent taping, things got out of hand between Tommie and her ex-friend Karen King.
The two who’ve been beefing for MONTHS and faced off over allegations that Tommie wanted to kill Karen’s dog and spread the ashes on her grave, apparently had a run-in on while filming that almost took a violent turn.
A “spy” told SandraRose that Tommie arrived on the set with 2 men in her car and security ordered the men to leave. The spy adds that one of the men was allegedly seen handing Tommie a loaded gun and security confiscated the weapon which had a bullet in the chamber.
And while the police weren’t called to set, security believes that Karen King, who now fears for her life, was the intended target.
“Why is that chick bringing a gun on the set when she’s not mentally stable?” said the spy.
So this is a compelling story—–but is it true?
No.
If you believe Tommie herself, this is all LIES.
The #LHHATL star spoke exclusively with The Hip Hop Enquirer about the rumor and said she doesn’t need to carry weapons because her security does that for her. Furthermore, she’s a child of God.
“I am a child of God and I would never do anything like that,” said Tommie. “I have Security to carry guns for me, I don’t need to have a gun.”
She also added that she thinks her ex-friend Karen is trying to sabotage her.
“Karen is upset in this state of her life and she is just trying to sabotage my career,” said Tommie.”I’m not over here thinking about killing her. I’m over here focusing on my career.”
