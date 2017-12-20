Call Mona: Tommie Confirms Whether Or Not She Brought A Gun On Set To Murk Karen King

Security!!!!!

Tommie Lee Responds To Rumors She Threatened Karen King With A Gun

It’s no secret that Tommie Lee isn’t afraid to go to jail. The #LHHATL star who confirmed that several of those THIRTY-TWO mugshots really are hers and a has a bail-bondsman on retainer is fielding rumors that she almost committed a criminal act on set.

According to SandraRose during a recent taping, things got out of hand between Tommie and her ex-friend Karen King.

The two who’ve been beefing for MONTHS and faced off over allegations that Tommie wanted to kill Karen’s dog and spread the ashes on her grave, apparently had a run-in on while filming that almost took a violent turn.

A “spy” told SandraRose that Tommie arrived on the set with 2 men in her car and security ordered the men to leave. The spy adds that one of the men was allegedly seen handing Tommie a loaded gun and security confiscated the weapon which had a bullet in the chamber.

And while the police weren’t called to set, security believes that Karen King, who now fears for her life, was the intended target.

“Why is that chick bringing a gun on the set when she’s not mentally stable?” said the spy.

WOW, WOW, WOW.

So this is a compelling story—–but is it true?

Hit the flip.