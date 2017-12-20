R.I.P. To Our Dear Brother Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé
Image via Jason Kempin/BET/Getty/D Dipasupil/Jamie McCarthy/Isaiah Trickey
Reggie Ossé AKA Combat Jack Passes After Battling Colon Cancer
There is literally nothing that we can say right now that will even come remotely close to properly characterizing the man who many knew as Combat Jack and others knew as Reggie Ossé.
Reggie Ossé was a son, a father, a husband and a beloved friend. In the hip-hop community he was a legend, a podcast host, a writer, a personality, a hip-hop historian, a storyteller and businessman who help bring the biggest and brightest Black voices to the forefront of podcasting via his Loud Speakers Network.
Reggie was an avid supporter of us here at Bossip LONG before other major platforms were eager to talk about their love for us. We returned that love in kind.
At this time our thoughts and prayers are with his family which is comprised of not only his children, ex-wife and girlfriend, but his business partners at Loud Speakers Network and his TRUE friends in the industry.
There is an outpouring of love and heartfelt messages from every corner of the culture in appreciation for the man known as Combat Jack.
This is how I will always remember Reggie Ossé. A vibrant and generous soul. He embraced me with open arms from Day 1 and gave me opportunities that I don’t even think I deserved. He was the embodiment of the @combatjackshow mantra “Get ready for Combat”. Way too many thoughts and feelings to share here, but I’m blessed to call him a friend and I’m heartbroken over his passing. I love you, brotha. Rest easy on the other side. #CombatCancer
Terrible way to close out the year. Totally devastated to hear another one of ours has passed, the King #CombatJack. He is such a vital and vibrant part of the culture from his early work as a lawyer, starting a podcast network, his own successful @combatjackshow , his various hostings, his curating… But the biggest part he played to so many of us including myself is that Big Brother role. He always had advice about business, life, the music biz. I wish I could be more eloquent about how much we all loved him, how much I loved him and appreciated him. I’m so heartbroken for his kids, “Mrs. Combat” as I called her, and his family. Reg was such a proud family man and there was never time a time when we spoke, that we didn’t talk about his children and some fantastic achievement they’ve accomplished (His sons were accomplished in school, His daughter was in the cover of Time Magazine!!!) A lot of times they were with him and all them are just great, focused, genuine kids. Manners!!!! He raised them with so much love…. And speaking of love, Reg took care of the culture with love!!!! Yeah, there are a lot of us in position (maybe too many) to represent the culture or have a voice in the culture, but are you handling that responsibility with care? Do you really love and respect your culture? Do you Really take care of your culture? Are you trying to add on to it? Are you trying to preserve it? You would never have to ask Reg any of those questions. He loved hip-hop so much. He was and is hip-hop and we are going to keep your legacy alive King! Thank you for everything and I’m grateful I did get to tell you that I love you bro before you passed. #YoungCombat Alway called him that. I will never forget those times sitting in Times Square or when I came out to BK and we were just building and you were dropping the illest gems on me that I used and helped me grow.
I fell asleep thinking about my bro Ed Woods’ passing and woke up to the news that my other buddy Reggie Osse passed this morning. This has been an unbelievable week. Real tears for these brothers. Reggie’s Combat Jack podcast changed my life. The way he interviewed me was therapeutic. Thank you, bro. You will never be forgotten. #ripReggieOsse #ripEdWoods My condolences to their families and friends.
I was only able to meet @reggieosse a few times in my life but the one time that was the most personal to me was when I shot him earlier last year for our Black History Month Project where he modeled as Paul Robeson. We created this great photo of him and he was very happy with the results. We spoke about what was happening that day and chopped it up a little. He was just a great guy in general. Woke up today to hear that he has passed while battling Cancer. My father passed earlier this year from cancer and I know how much of a bitch it is. He truly was a pioneer in many aspects, may his memory live on and may he finally rest in peace. #LongLiveReggie #ReggieOssie #CombatJack #FuckCancer