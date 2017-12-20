R.I.P. To Our Dear Brother Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé

Image via Jason Kempin/BET/Getty/D Dipasupil/Jamie McCarthy/Isaiah Trickey

Reggie Ossé AKA Combat Jack Passes After Battling Colon Cancer

There is literally nothing that we can say right now that will even come remotely close to properly characterizing the man who many knew as Combat Jack and others knew as Reggie Ossé.

Reggie Ossé was a son, a father, a husband and a beloved friend. In the hip-hop community he was a legend, a podcast host, a writer, a personality, a hip-hop historian, a storyteller and businessman who help bring the biggest and brightest Black voices to the forefront of podcasting via his Loud Speakers Network.

Reggie was an avid supporter of us here at Bossip LONG before other major platforms were eager to talk about their love for us. We returned that love in kind.

At this time our thoughts and prayers are with his family which is comprised of not only his children, ex-wife and girlfriend, but his business partners at Loud Speakers Network and his TRUE friends in the industry.

There is an outpouring of love and heartfelt messages from every corner of the culture in appreciation for the man known as Combat Jack.

