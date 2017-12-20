That’s The Way Love Goes: Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Are Back Together

Coupledom confirmed…

Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Get Back Together

After months of rumors, it looks like what’s been speculated about Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri is true. The two exes are reportedly not only back together but in LOVE.

The news comes via Us Weekly who reports that as Janet wrapped the United States leg of her State of the World tour on December 17 at Atlanta’s STK restaurant, she was joined by Jermaine Dupri who quickly made their coupledom clear.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively: “They were cuddled up and holding hands. They are 100 percent back together and in love.”

Their coupledom comes eight WHOLE years after they split after 7 years of dating and after Janet announced her April split from husband Wissam Al Mana.

Ms. Jackson if you’re HAPPY.

What do YOU think about Janet and JD getting back together???