Hot In Hurrr: Nelly Accuser Says He Stroked His Junk During Assault, Files Rape & Defamation Suit

Nelly Accuser Files Defamation & Rape Lawsuit After He Threatened To Sue Her For “False” Allegations
Rape charges against Nelly were dropped last week, then Nelly tried to say his accuser was lying the entire time, but was that his dumbest move???
The St. Louis rapper’s accuser is now firing BACK at HIM, after he threatened to sue her to “restore his reputation.” Reportedly, the young lady, Monique Greene, had dropped the case because she felt she couldn’t “stand up against a celebrity and that the criminal system would fail her.”
Washington Police had hoped to bring their own case against Nelly too, but fell short due to Greene’s silence. Now, Monique is detailing their alleged encounter and filing a defamation suit of her own.
In a court document obtained by TMZ, Monique gives some explosive details into her & Nelly’s alleged encounter.
Monique Greene says she had worked as a host at the Seattle club where Nelly performed on Oct. 6, 2017 … although she was not on the clock that night. She says after the show she was drinking alcohol, and hanging out with Nelly and his entourage. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Nelly invited her to join him at an after-party, and she got into an SUV with him.
She says the SUV brought them to Nelly’s tour bus which was parked in a Walmart parking lot. She boarded and walked to the back of the bus … where Nelly’s bedroom was. Greene says she sat down on the bed, and Nelly started masturbating.
According to the suit, Nelly then had sex with Greene against her will … both orally and vaginally. Greene says she tried to dissuade him by saying he needed to wear a condom, but he refused and continued assaulting her. Afterward, Greene says she was screaming she wanted off the bus … and an entourage member pushed her off, and Nelly threw a $100 bill at her and said, “Bye bye.”
She says Nelly taunted her from the bus as she stood in the parking lot. Greene says she called an Uber, and while waiting she also called 911. Police showed up, interviewed Greene and Nelly … and arrested him for 2nd degree rape. Greene says police took her to a medical center for treatment and to complete a rape kit.
Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, responded to news of Greene’s lawsuit with the following statement:
“It comes as no surprise that Ms. Green filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable. We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed.”
