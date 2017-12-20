Nice Try, Sweetie Pie! Jennifer Williams Blasts Tim Norman & Provides ‘Proof’ That He Actually Stalked Her

WELP!

Jennifer Williams Denies Stalking Tim Norman

Jennifer Williams is NOT here for her ex-boo’s claims that she’s a shady stalker. As previously reported “Sweetie Pies” star Tim Norman claims that while he and the “Basketball Wives” star were dating, she attempted to run him over and slashed his tires. With that in mind, he filed and was granted a restraining order against her.

Now Jennifer’s clapping back and she’s got court documents of her own. In them, you can see that Jennifer reported Tim for STALKING her. “Victim broke up with suspect, suspect followed victim around his veh [vehicle] and door knocked her residence” reads the complaint.

According to Tim, however, Jenn’s a liar who made the stalking claim AFTER he already filed a restraining order against her.

“My name isn’t even on that s***,” wrote Tim. “She made no calls to police or any notice of stalking till after she found out a restraining order was placed on her.”

