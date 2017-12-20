Nice Try, Sweetie Pie! Jennifer Williams Blasts Tim Norman & Provides ‘Proof’ That He Actually Stalked Her
Jennifer Williams Denies Stalking Tim Norman
Jennifer Williams is NOT here for her ex-boo’s claims that she’s a shady stalker. As previously reported “Sweetie Pies” star Tim Norman claims that while he and the “Basketball Wives” star were dating, she attempted to run him over and slashed his tires. With that in mind, he filed and was granted a restraining order against her.
Now Jennifer’s clapping back and she’s got court documents of her own. In them, you can see that Jennifer reported Tim for STALKING her. “Victim broke up with suspect, suspect followed victim around his veh [vehicle] and door knocked her residence” reads the complaint.
NICE TRY SWEETIE PIE.
According to Tim, however, Jenn’s a liar who made the stalking claim AFTER he already filed a restraining order against her.
“My name isn’t even on that s***,” wrote Tim. “She made no calls to police or any notice of stalking till after she found out a restraining order was placed on her.”
My NAME ISNT EVEN ON THAT SHIT !!😒And as far as the document she posted. If you look at the “Date and Time REPORTED” .. it says 12-18-17 21:30.. (9:30 pm) almost 13 hrs AFTER the restraining was placed on her and almost 33 hrs after incident .. 🤔. Restraining order was filed at 8 and granted by 8:30am and court date set exactly 3 weeks later. She made no calls to Police or any notice of “stalking” till AFTER she found out a restraining order was placed on her
This…is…soooo….messy.
