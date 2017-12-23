Exclusive: “Marriage Boot Camp’s” Dr. Ish Reveals How To Survive The Holidays

Dr. Ish’s Tips On Getting Through The Holiday Season

The holidays are a time for spending time with loved ones, enjoying great food, company and gifts.

But for many, the holiday season means arguments, spending time with estranged relatives, resentment, feeling unfulfilled and grieving for lost loved ones.

“The holidays are tough because its the end of the year, and we all take stock and the inventory of the year that was, the things we got done – but the human part is that we think mostly about the stuff that didn’t get done, and the stuff that didn’t go right,” Dr. Ish said.

But Dr. Ish, “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” resident psychiatrist, said there are ways to make it through the holidays without tears and with your relationships intact.

We sat down with the TV doctor for his top tips on how to navigate the holidays’ emotional minefields:

Remember You’re On The Same Team

“It doesn’t matter how we feel about each other right now, the issue is out here, and you and me are over here. If the issue is cheating, let’s talk about fixing that. If the issue is friends, let’s talk about that. Don’t attack each other. Attack the problem.”