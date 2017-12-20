Deplorable: McKayla Maroney Says USA Gymnastics Tried To Protect Sex Predator Doctor In New Lawsuit

Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney FIles Suits Against USA Gymnastics Over Sexual Predator Doc

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney’s attorney, John Manly, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court on her behalf — stating USA Gymnastic struck a deal with McKayla to keep quiet about Dr. Nassar’s sexually abuse complaints, BEFORE he was convicted.

“They were willing to engage in a systematic cover-up of the entire matter,” Manly said Wednesday according to a ESPN report.

Maroney willingly entered into the agreement, Manly said, but did so at a time when she was emotionally traumatized by the emerging news that Nassar had sexually abused dozens of other women under the guise of medical treatment. “I want people to understand that this kid had no choice. She couldn’t function. She couldn’t work,” Manly said. “They [USAG] were willing to sacrifice the health and well-being of one of the most famous gymnasts in the world because they didn’t want the world to know they were protecting a pedophile doctor.”

Maroney’s attornet added that confidentiality agreements in child sex abuse cases are unlawful in the state of California and have been for years. Seems like she has a strong chance of suing the HELL out of them.