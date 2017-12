Chris Brown’s daughter is already a business owner! The R&B superstar’s baby girl launched RoRo Brown Beauty and even did a demo of her new nail polishes on Instagram.

Forget the nails…Royalty wanted that ENTIRE finger to be pink and purple! Too cute…

