Mindy Kaling Gives Birth To A Baby Girl…And Leaves Her Secret Baby Daddy’s Name OFF The Birth Certificate

Mindy Kaling Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Leaves Father A Mystery

Congrats are in order for Mindy Kaling!

The star of “The Mindy Show” and “A Wrinkle In Time” finally gave birth to her baby girl, who she named Katherine Swati Kaling, in honor of her late mother, Swati.

However, if you thought the baby’s arrival meant that the shroud of mystery would be lifted on the identity of the man who fathered her…you were sorely mistaken.

Mindy has famously refused to reveal the name of her child’s father throughout her pregnancy — to the point that not even close friends know who he is. It seems that she’s keeping that same energy now that her bundle of joy has arrived.

According to The Blast, Mindy left the area of the baby’s birth certificate that names the father completely blank. So officially…no one but Mindy and whoever else, if anyone, she has chosen to tell will ever know who fathered her child.

Sheesh. We get that Mindy’s private…but this “mystery baby daddy” narrative almost makes it seem as if the father is someone she had no business sleeping with. But perhaps we’re reading too much into it. After all, she’s not the first actress to pull this one…January Jones and Minnie Driver have each kept their sons’ fathers secret from the public.

Perhaps it’s simply none of our business. Either way, congrats to the happy Mommy!

Getty/WENN