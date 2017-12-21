Joe Budden Breaks Down Exactly Why He Won’t Be Wilding Out On Complex’ Couch For “Everyday Struggle” Anymore [Video]

Joe Budden took to his own podcast to give a play-by-play, in his own words, about why he wasn’t renewed for the web show he created, “Everyday Struggle.”

As far as Joe sees it, a corporate, culturally tone-deaf environment and a refusal to treat their content creators and talent with the respect and value they deserve led to the dissolution of their relationship (and the likely demise of the show). He says he saw this coming long before it happened…but was still taken aback by the way they chose to handle things.

Will YOU tune in to a Joe-less “Everyday Struggle?”

YouTube/Complex News