Down Goes Mayo! Statues Of Confederate Bozo Jefferson Davis And Ku Klown Klan Leader Removed In Memphis

Statues Of Racists Come Down In Memphis

The public displays of adoration for confederate President Jefferson Davis and KKK leader Nathan Bedford have been removed from a park in Memphis, Tennessee according to DailyMail.

The land that housed the park was sold to a private firm and the statues were removed within HOURS.

In just three months the city of Memphis will be recognizing the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s murder.

Hard to explain acknowledgement of Dr. King’s life’s work and ultimate silencing in a city where slave traders and bigots stand in effigy.

