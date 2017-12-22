Bow Wow’s Daughter Shai Putting Rihanna’s Fenty On Her Christmas List Is The Sweetest Thing You’ll See On The Internet EVER

Bow Wow’s Daughter Loves Rihanna And It’s Adorable

Bow Wow’s daughter Shai is definitely an adorable kid who deserves a whole lotta Fenty products, and from the looks of this 2007 photo, this may not be the first time Bow Wow pleas his case with RihRih!

Bow’s mom posted this precious video of Shai requesting some Fenty gloss for Christmas :

@badgalriri this is Shai love you A post shared by TeresaBWMom (@teresabwmom) on Dec 21, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

And it looks like she’s got a future as a beauty vlogger!

Hit the flip for an adorable video of Shai and her dad doing a danceoff.