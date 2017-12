me refreshing Kylie's page after Khloes pregnancy announcement pic.twitter.com/QXfmnuakK2 — Gins (@GinaShkeda) December 20, 2017

Kylie’s Mysterious Pregnancy Sparks Hysteria

Sooooo is Kylie really preggo orrrrr NAH? We kinda don’t (officially) know and neither do her zillions of lip kit-hoarding fans who are STRESSED after Khloe’s not-very-shocking announcement that pushed the attention-thirsty JennerDashians back into the holiday spotlight.

Me on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat now that Khloé confirmed she’s pregnant pic.twitter.com/UrJY11tj6g — Maloree✨ (@maloree_kriewal) December 20, 2017

