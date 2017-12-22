Curdled Custard Faced Brit Has A ‘Niggling Worry’ About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, Gets Dragged To London Bridge

WE SEE YOU…

Daily Mail Writer Has A “Niggling Worry” About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Another day, another racist Brit beyotch exposing themselves. A Yorkshire pudding eating azzhole recently got the bright idea to drop some disparaging language in a headline about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that’s getting her dragged.

Writer Sarah Vine wrote this week’s cover story for The Daily Mail and decided to use her clotted cream brain to pen a story titled, “Yes they’re joyfully in love. So why do I have a niggling worry about this engagement picture?”

See this mess from Daily Mail??! “Niggling” is the only word they could use 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/HysYKenWK8 — Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) December 22, 2017

A “NIGGLING” worry about Prince Harry’s coupledom with a biracial woman??? Oh, you bloody wanker….

While the actual story isn’t as blatantly racist as the title, it does bash Prince Harry and Meghan for having “cheesy” engagement photos and not “following protocol.” The writer also criticizes Meghan’s expensive “over-the-top” ballgown and adds that the royal couple is trying to “modernize the monarchy” by “turning it into a cross between Strictly and Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Bish…you…tried…it.

“To my mind, the British public tend to like a little more decorum and dignity from their royals. Of course, no one expects Harry and Meghan to demonstrate the same level of restraint as his great-grandmother did on her engagement, in which Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon sat next to her fiance, not so much as giving him a glance. But a tiny nod to protocol would have been nice. Instead, we have an almost deliberate, some might say petulant, flouting of convention. Starting with that over-the-top ballgown with the Marie Antoinette-style price tag of £56,000. Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017 […] But who cares? Harry and Meghan are on a mission to modernise the monarchy, even at the risk of turning it into a cross between Strictly and Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

[…]

If only there were something a little less artful about the studied lopsidedness of Meghan’s smile, the way she closes her eyes, angles her head, the actress in her impossible to tame.”

These brittle haired Brits are BIG mad about a well-moisturized maven like Meghan making the royal family moderately intriguing. STAY MAD—and brush those Georgia-clay colored teeth while you’re at it, lames.

Several people agree that people like Sarah Vine need to get their krusty knickers out of their arse and they’re dragging her deplorable work.

@WestminsterWAG I have a niggling suspicion you’re very racist. — Matt R Allen (@MattRAllen) December 22, 2017

You KNOW what you were doing Westminster HAG—err WAG, and we see you.

