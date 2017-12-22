Baron Davis Visits ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Talk About His Black Santa Movement [Video]

Baron Davis Takes On The Breakfast Club

The latest guest to visit The Breakfast Club studio is two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis. He stopped by to discuss his latest endeavor, the Black Santa movement (as evidenced by his sweater). He also gives his thoughts on rookie Lonzo Ball, an he doesn’t necessarily agree with the people who think he’s not performing up to the standards that everyone expected.

He says about the new Laker, “[He’s] playing great for a rookie playing for the Lakers with this much attention and pressure. He handles it all well. I think he’s going to be great. It’s just a matter of putting the right pieces [around him]. He’s the type of player – if you put the right pieces around him, potent scorers and people who can actually dominate the game, then he’s the guy who’s going to make all the right decisions.”