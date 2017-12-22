Bad Blood, Cuz: Diddy-Mockin’ News Coonespondent Wants To Fight Nipsey Hussle For Charity

Image via Splash/Twitter

Nipsey Hussle Vows To Beat Down New Anchor Who Mocked Diddy

Remember this clown? Henry Wofford? The Bay Area news anchor who guffawed at the idea of Diddy buying the Carolina Panthers. The one who said that Diddy looked like he just smoked and blunt and drank a 40 oz. despite the fact that Diddy was wearing a suit and sunglasses.

Yeah. That guy.

Well, Nipsey Hussle wants to put the beats on ol’ boy and we ain’t talkin’ ’bout no headphones…

It appears that the mark azz buster who Nipsey was referring to caught wind of the rapper’s threats and took to Twitter today to respond…

@NipseyHussle I saw you on @TMZ saying you'll beat me down when you see me. Here's your opportunity.I'm old school and only fight for a cause. Let's raise money for the Black Community.We can box or go MMA style in a celebrity fight.Hug when it's over. Let me know time and place! — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) December 22, 2017

This fool wants a charity fight!

