Bad Blood, Cuz: Diddy-Mockin’ News Coonespondent Wants To Fight Nipsey Hussle For Charity
Nipsey Hussle Vows To Beat Down New Anchor Who Mocked Diddy
Remember this clown? Henry Wofford? The Bay Area news anchor who guffawed at the idea of Diddy buying the Carolina Panthers. The one who said that Diddy looked like he just smoked and blunt and drank a 40 oz. despite the fact that Diddy was wearing a suit and sunglasses.
Yeah. That guy.
Well, Nipsey Hussle wants to put the beats on ol’ boy and we ain’t talkin’ ’bout no headphones…
It appears that the mark azz buster who Nipsey was referring to caught wind of the rapper’s threats and took to Twitter today to respond…
This fool wants a charity fight!
Lmao @ “don’t hurt cuz”
Good luck with that keep the social media attention slores off Henry’s tap-dancin’ a$$.
