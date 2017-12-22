Tyra Banks Says Looking Back, She Probably Shouldn’t Have Aired The Infamous “We Were All Rooting For You” Moment

Tyra Banks Speaks On The Most Iconic Moment In ANTM History

A lot of memorable television moments were birthed from the beloved series that is America’s Next Top Model. One of the most iconic moments–and GIFs–in TV history is when Tyra Banks gets overly emotional after eliminating contestant Tiffany Richardson, which resulted in her screaming, “I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you!”

Now, Banks is saying that if she could go back and do everything all over again, she would have executed a lot of things differently.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Tyra talks about that unforgettable moment with Tiffany and her bad attitude following elimination. The ANTM judge said, “A lot of the times, it’s easy to go either way. It’s easier to say, ’Oh my god, that was awful, I’m a victim,’ or it’s the other way around, ’I’m awful,’ and you kinda blame yourself,” she told the outlet. “I felt like [Tiffany] took ownership of some of the things she could’ve done better, but at the same time said, ’That was some crazy s**t.’”

She also explains that she and the rest of the team had already invested so much time and resources into Tiffany personally that she had no choice but to completely go off. “It was such an emotional, visceral moment for me,” she said. “I had so much love for this girl.”

The most shocking part of the new interview, however, is that Tyra says she now would have handled the situation completely differently. What would happen if she could redo the whole experience again? “Oh my god totally, I wouldn’t have done it,” Banks said. “Actually, maybe I wouldn’t have aired it.”