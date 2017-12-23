Exclusive: Meet “Project Runway” Winner Liris Crosse

“Project Runway” Beauty Talks Reality Show Win, Her Dating Life, Keeping Fit Over The Holidays & More

Liris Crosse broke barriers earlier last month when she became the first plus-sized model to win the “Project Runway,” modeling competition.

Viewers and judges alike were taken with Crosse’s beauty, her Instagrammable quotes, her no-nonsense attitude and the way she showed out on the catwalk. As the Season 16 winner, Crosse will get to pose in her own full fashion spread in Marie Claire magazine.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” the Maryland native told BOSSIP. “To be a black girl from Baltimore who had a dream. I’ve had this dream for years, of seeing all this model diversity, and I’m living it out loud on TV.”

We sat down with 5’11 size 14 stunner to talk about her win, dating and her life after “Project Runway.”

BOSSIP: How has the public reacted to your “Project Runway” win?

LC: “I’ve been amazed by the response from fans all across the globe. I had a girl reach out to me who was 12 and said ‘thank you for being so vocal and so confident. It helps me feel confident.’ You just never know how much you being who you are can be received and provide inspiration and motivation.”

BOSSIP: How do you keep fit during the holidays?

LC: “Drink lots of water. I’m the type of person who likes coquito, don’t deprive yourself. If you can commit to 30 minutes of activity, it’ll keep you balanced during the season. Balance everything out. Maybe have your leftovers at lunch and a salad for dinner.”