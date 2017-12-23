Alien Invaders Slow Ride The Ship Across The LA Sky And Woke Twitter Is NOT Buying The Govt’s Explanation

“Alien UFO” Spotted In LA Sky

If you live in LA, or have any form of social media whatsoever, you likely saw strange bright lights shooting across the Los Angeles sky last night. You may have wondered what that was all about…or simply went with your gut instinct to call an interplanetary spade a spade and realize you were witnessing an alien invasion.

Folks went into a frenzy documenting the unannounced occurrence and speculating on the end of the world as we know it.

Aliens in La pic.twitter.com/8aoMntmkAg — Black Beatles (@RaeSremmurd) December 23, 2017

Of course, here comes the news, selling some day late and dollar short “explanation” of satellites being shot into orbit via rocket by the SpaceX program or some isht that actually kind of makes sense when you see the entirety of the launch — especially considering that a very similar object was spotted in the LA sky about the same time two years ago…

No UFO — this is what you saw over SoCal skies tonight! Wow! #KTLA #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/TRsMRh8xm5 — Marcus Wilson-Smith (@MarcusSmithKTLA) December 23, 2017

But nah, eff all that. ALIENS!!! Besides, the government gave a totally different answer for what it was last time, though it looked almost exactly the same.

Of course, the tweets had a field day with our visitors from space and the weak wack “you didn’t really see anything” response we were all given about it…

Y’all believe it was #SpaceX if you want. The aliens that live amongst us are tired of Trumps shit too. They just bounced. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) December 23, 2017

Hit the flip to figure out if you believe Elon Musk and crew did this…or if we need Mulder and Scully on this case…

Getty/Twitter