So Sad: DC Teen Boy Shot And Killed For His $220 Jordan Sneakers

Washington, DC Teen Shot and Robbed Of His New Jordan Sneakers

This is sad…

Mother of a teen slain in Washington, DC thinks his life was taken over a pair of sneakers. According to the Washington Post, a gunman shot James Anthony Smith on a basketball court at the Frederick Douglass Community Center. He was found a block away, on a street, shoeless. He died less than two hours later at a hospital.

The teen boys’ mother, who gifted him the $220 pair of shoes early to her son, says he was murdered over his sneakers.

“He was an all-American kid,” said his mother, who works at a day-care center. “He loved his red shoes. He loved basketball. He loved his computer games. . . . I can’t believe he was killed, all over a pair of shoes.”

James was a Ballou High School sophomore and only got to enjoy his new shoes for four days after his mother splurged on them. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.