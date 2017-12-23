Two Men Cleared Of Murder Charges After 20 Years Behind Bars, Immediately Turned Over To ICE For Deportation

Men Cleared of Murder Charges Not Exactly Free

Two men served nearly two decades of their life sentences before their murder charges were completely dropped on Thursday. As if that isn’t terrible enough, instead of walking free, Gabriel Solache and Arturo Reyes were immediately turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and are now facing deportation to Mexico.

Both men claim they were beaten by Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara until they confessed to murdering a couple and kidnapping their two young children in 1998, a crime they are now free of.

Prosecutors have said they still believe Solache and Reyes are both guilty, but they told a judge on Thursday that they have no choice but to drop the charges since their confessions were since thrown out. Judge James Obbish delivered a speech last week, blasting Guevara’s “selfish choices” for preventing the truth of what actually happened from coming out.

Now, 20 years later, instead of going free, they were apprehended by ICE and remain in custody “pending disposition of their immigration cases.” Solache and Reyes are Mexican citizens and could now face deportation.