Let It Burn: Mel B Plans To Set Fire To The Flesh That Formerly Held Her Stephen Bela-faux-nte Tatto

Image via Splash

Mel B To Burn Tattooed Flesh Bearing Stephen Belafonte’s Name

Recently we reported that Mel B had a piece of her Stephen Belafonte-dedicated rib cage tattoo cut out of her skin.

What does one do with a piece of flesh that is inscribed with your abusive ex-husband’s name on it?

Save it. Then burn it. *eyebrow raise*

According to Metro UK, the former Spice Girl is eager to have some type of dramatic ceremony to finally rid herself of Belafonte from her life, despite the fact that they have a child together.

Here’s what Mel told the DailyMail previously about the surgical removal:

‘I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship. Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.’

It is also said that Mel may forego the burning and toss the skin into the sea.

Seems like a bit much, but whatever she has to do to heal from her abuse is fine by us. God bless.