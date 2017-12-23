Lil Uzi Vert Brought Meek Mill’s Son Papi Onstage In Philly To Rap Like His Daddy

Meek Mill’s Son Joined Lil Uzi Onstage In Philly

As you all know, Meek Mill is currently serving two to four years in state prison after being found guilty of violating probation. On Friday night, however, his presence was definitely felt in Philadelphia during Lil Uzi Vert’s show with Tidal, “A Very Uzi Xmas.” As a fellow Philadelphian, Lil Uzi Vert used his homecoming show to include Meek’s son Papi as one of the ubiquitous guests performances throughout the concert. Papi looked shy as he sang along and held his mic toward the audience while he hit the stage with Uzi for “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro).”

Lil Uzi Vert brought out Meek Mill's son, Papi, for "Dreams And Nightmares" in Philly pic.twitter.com/zuXaHF7D1n — LIL UZI VERT (@LUVTheAlbum) December 23, 2017

Papi didn’t exactly look like he loved being onstage too much, but once the mic got out of his hands he looked a lot more comfortable mouthing every word of his dad’s popular song.

Lil Uzi Vert also got supporting appearances from Pharrell, Nicki Minaj,Playboi Carti and ASAP Ferg in front of a huge crowd of dedicated fans at Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center.