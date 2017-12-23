Adorable Collab Alert: DRAM Brings His Mama Along For His Latest ‘Tonight Show’ Performance [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
DRAM Performs On ‘The Tonight Show’ With His Mom
Friday night wasn’t DRAM‘s first time performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but it sure was his mom’s first time. The adorable duo performed “Silver Bells” for the show’s last taping of 2017, and it’s the perfect video if you’re looking to get yourself all the way into the Christmas spirit.
For the man who calls himself Big Baby DRAM, it’s only fitting that this mommy’s stage name is “BigBabyMom.” Their performance together is the most endearing thing you’ll see today, and people everywhere are crying tears of joy after seeing how much this man loves his mother. Peep a few reactions from people tickled pink with how well DRAM treats BigBabyMom.