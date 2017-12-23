Adorable Collab Alert: DRAM Brings His Mama Along For His Latest ‘Tonight Show’ Performance [Video]

DRAM Performs On ‘The Tonight Show’ With His Mom

Friday night wasn’t DRAM‘s first time performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but it sure was his mom’s first time. The adorable duo performed “Silver Bells” for the show’s last taping of 2017, and it’s the perfect video if you’re looking to get yourself all the way into the Christmas spirit.

For the man who calls himself Big Baby DRAM, it’s only fitting that this mommy’s stage name is “BigBabyMom.” Their performance together is the most endearing thing you’ll see today, and people everywhere are crying tears of joy after seeing how much this man loves his mother. Peep a few reactions from people tickled pink with how well DRAM treats BigBabyMom.

Shut the whole front door. Now you know this is purely beautiful seeing something like this. Go head @BIGBABYDRAM you betta let that 👑 shine bright like that. ❤️ this! https://t.co/oNmkKKk0Ij — Elisa Boyd (@elisa_boyd) December 23, 2017

DRAM is legit performing Silver Bells with his mother on Jimmy Fallon. 2017 hip hop >> — Ladi A. (@HigashiNY) December 23, 2017