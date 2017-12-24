Exclusive: Will You Be Wearing? Yandy Smith-Harris Launches “Yelle” Skincare Line

Reality Star To Drop “Yelle” Skincare Next Month

“Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Yandy Smith-Harris is sharing her beauty secrets with a new line of skincare products for “melanin-rich” complexions.

The reality star has made her first foray into the beauty world with “Yelle,” her new line of organic, plant-based skincare products formulated specifically for women of color.

Priced from $22 to $34, the “Yelle’s” product line includes items like “Milk & Honey Cleanser” and “Awakening Toner” through its website.

Smith-Harris said she got the idea for “Yelle” when she broke out after starting to film “Love & Hip Hop.”

“Between doing the show and having babies, my skin care regimen was just whatever I washed my body with, I washed my face with,” Smith-Harris told us. “And that’s kind of how it is in our community, and that’s a no-no.”

She said she went to her mother, her girlfriends and the dermatologist – but to no avail.

“That’s when I said I wanted to make something to work for women like me,” she said. “We think that black don’t crack, but that’s not the truth.”

The mom of three said she spent two years working with chemists to formulate the line, which she said would deliver bright, moist, glowing skin.

“We are very particular about the problems we have,” Smith-Harris said. “Right now, my goal is to educate women about taking care of their skin. We take care of our hair…we don’t take care of our skin the way we need to because we believe that black doesn’t crack.”